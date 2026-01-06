Watch CBS News
Gunfire at Miramar gas station kills 1, injures others, police say

One person was killed and several others were injured during a shooting at a Sunoco gas station on Pembroke Road and DeSoto Drive, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police said the incident began when a Mercedes was parked at the pumps and a person approached the vehicle, leading to an altercation. Investigators said an exchange of gunfire broke out moments later.

Three people struck by gunfire

According to police, three people were shot. One victim died at the scene. Another person who was wounded ran from the gas station and was later driven to a hospital. A bystander was also hit and was taken to a trauma center.

Search underway for fourth person

Miramar police said detectives are searching for a fourth person involved in the confrontation who fled before officers arrived. The department described that individual as slim‑built and wearing a gray hoodie.

Investigators working to determine motive

Police said two people connected to the Mercedes - including the person who died - were involved in the incident. 

Investigators said they are still working to determine what led to the shooting and who fired the shots.

