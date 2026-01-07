Video shows moments leading up to deadly triple shooting at Miramar gas station

A deadly triple shooting that took place at a gas station in Miramar on Tuesday was caught on security cameras.

The deadly shootout took place at a Sunoco gas station on Pembroke Road and DeSoto Drive, according to Miramar police.

The surveillance video shows a man walking up to a Mercedes that was parked at one of the gas pumps and starts to talk to two other men who were standing near the car.

In less than a minute, shots rang out.

In another video, there appears to be some sort of altercation before gunfire erupted.

Police said 19-year-old Christian Corea was killed. Two other people were shot – one of the men involved in the shooting, and an innocent bystander.

Police said they're still looking for one other person connected to the shooting.

Mohammed Chowdhury owns the Kwik Stop next door to the gas station where the shooting took place and spent the afternoon cleaning up blood from the innocent bystander.

"I feel very bad because the customer is a good guy," he said.

His surveillance video showed a man fixing a car outside the store when he was apparently hit by the stray bullet. In the video you can see him standing at the car. He turns to look and then you can see him limping away.

"He just fixed the car and then he just said, 'Oh I'm shot,'" he said.

Christian Corea's mother speaks out after shooting

Christian Corea's mother described him as a sweet boy with a kind heart.

"Listen. There's no words that any mother could describe what it is to lose a child," Jennifer Mercedes said. "I'm speechless. I'm still in shock and I'm trying to stay strong."