2 people hospitalized after carjacking and shooting near Miramar Aldi, police say

Hunter Geisel
Two people were hospitalized after a carjacking near a Miramar Aldi took a violent turn on Saturday.

Miramar Police told CBS News Miami that it is currently investigating a possible carjacking that happened near the Aldi Plaza on 12255 Miramar Pkwy. According to the preliminary investigation, there may have been three men involved in the incident.

Miramar Police said two people were shot and taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

A perimeter has been established and a command post has been set up at 12280 Miramar Pkwy.

Miramar Police said the scene remains active as their investigation continues.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

