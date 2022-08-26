Watch CBS News
Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince arrested at Miami International Airport on warrant

By Associated Press

AP - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a fugitive warrant that was issued in Texas, officials said.

He was being held Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. 

Jail records did not show bond information or the specifics of the charge or charges he is facing in Texas.

In a statement, the Timberwolves said team officials are "aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Prince agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with the Timberwolves this summer. 

He has averaged 10.5 points per game in his first six NBA seasons, spending time with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and now Minnesota.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 3:36 PM

