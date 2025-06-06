Mimmo's Mozzarella Italian Cafe and Market is a cheese lover's delight

There's a little corner of Italy hidden away in North Miami. Mimmo's Mozzarella Italian Cafe and Market is a family-owned gem that's been drawing cheese lovers from across South Florida for 12 years.

Bruno Ponce and his wife Graciana have been serving up handcrafted Italian specialties to a devoted following of locals who consider this place their best-kept secret.

"I love the comfortability, the food, the atmosphere — everyone is always so pleasant and peaceful here," said longtime customer Alessandro Patricolo.

His favorite?: "The burrata on the focaccia."

Phillip Jakubiszen, another frequent visitor, raves about the consistently high quality.

"Everything is so fresh, [and] delicious," he said. "I mean, so many of the different paninis we've had, the gnocchi, I mean everything. You can't go wrong, it's second to none, honestly."

What sets Mimmo's apart isn't just the food. It's the fact that everything you taste here is made from scratch, starting with the star of the show - fresh mozzarella.

Every morning, Ponce pulls mozzarella using traditional techniques, transforming simple cheese curds into creamy perfection with no additives. His dedication to freshness means early mornings and careful attention to detail.

"We start every day at five in the morning to meet the production," Ponce explained. "We start to keep them fresh."

Though Ponce hails from Argentina, his grandfather was Italian, and that influence is evident in every corner: from the market filled with imported authentic products to the fascinating cheese-aging cooler, which showcases the traditional process.

Some of their aged cheeses require patience.

"We have to wait two months [for] aging, and then the cheese is coming ready," Ponce said.

Mimmo's offers take-out, delivery and sit-down dining.

Their classic cheese platter features freshly made creamy burrata with Parma Cotta ham and four other house-made cheeses, served with incredible homemade focaccia bread.

The experience transports diners straight to Italy.

The restaurant's classic panini sandwich with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto di Parma, and pesto sauce on a baguette perfectly captures the essence of Italian simplicity and quality.

Mimmo's is open seven days a week, and a significant part of their business involves selling their delicious products to hotels and restaurants throughout the area.

For those interested in learning the craft themselves, they also offer cheese-making classes by appointment only.

Located in North Miami, this family-owned Italian cafe and market continues to build its reputation one handcrafted cheese at a time, proving that authentic Italian flavors don't require a trip across the Atlantic.

For more information, visit their website.