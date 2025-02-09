Mild start gives way to lower 80s in South Florida for Super Bowl Sunday

MIAMI – Sunday will bring a similar day of weather to what we had on Saturday.

After another mild start to the day, highs will warm right back up into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

South Florida weather for Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, 2025. CBS News Miami

The only difference today in the forecast is a chance for a stray shower with a more southeasterly wind.

Most areas, however, will be dry for this Super Bowl Sunday!

High pressure will continue to keep us in a warmer-than-average, mainly dry weather pattern through the rest of the week.

Highs will top off in the 80s each afternoon, with middle to even some upper 80s possible by Thursday and Friday as winds shift to the south.

A stray shower or two will be possible Wednesday through next weekend as winds remain more out of the south.