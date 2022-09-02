Cuban migrants intercepted near Hollywood Beach

MIAMI - On Thursday, a small boat with approximately 15 Cuban migrants were found off the coast of Hollywood Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Control.

Three migrants were taken into custody for medical screening, the rest stayed with the U.S. Coast Guard.



"They prefer to take the risk and possibly die at sea, then live in a country where they can't breathe," said Dr. Andy Gomez, a professor of Cuban studies, at the University of Miami.



Dr. Gomez said one of the reasons for the large influx of refugees is that recently, food and water are nearly nonexistent on the island.

"We have reached a point where the government has failed to meet the needs of the people," he said.

After a medical exam, all 15 migrants will be sent back to Cuba.