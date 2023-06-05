Watch CBS News
Microsoft Outlook users hit with Monday morning outage

MIAMI - Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues accessing their email accounts on Monday morning.

More than 15,000 users reported issues with Microsoft 365, the web version of the Microsoft Outlook application, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector. Reports of the outage began to tick up at around 10 a.m., according to DownDetector data.

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," the company tweeted from its Microsoft 365 Status support handle.

In a follow-up tweet, the company added, "We're reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue."

First published on June 5, 2023 / 11:52 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

