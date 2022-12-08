Watch CBS News
Miami woman won a million dollars playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami woman won a million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Rosalina Vidal chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.  

Vidal bought her winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie, located at 604 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game launched on July 4, 2022. It features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.


First published on December 8, 2022 / 10:43 AM

