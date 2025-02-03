Miami woman wins $2 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE -A Miami woman won a two million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's 100X The Cash scratch-off game.

Virginia Alvarez chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

Alvarez bought her winning ticket from Government Discount on NW 7 Street in Miami. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 scratch-off game, 100X The Cash, features more than $243.4 million in cash prizes, including over 10 top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 3.5.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

