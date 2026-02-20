Miami woman facing multiple charges, accused of providing unlicensed botox injections in Brickell

A Miami woman is facing multiple charges after state health investigators and the Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office found her offering illegal cosmetic injections at a Brickell studio.

Mayling Maya‑Giraldo, 31, was arrested following an undercover operation conducted by the Florida Department of Health and Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. She is charged with practicing without a license, possession of a prescription drug with intent to sell, and misrepresenting a medical license.

According to court documents, Maya‑Giraldo advertised Botox‑style injections on social media. Health department officials checked state records and determined she does not have a license in Florida.

During the investigation, an undercover investigator posed as a potential client. The arrest report states that Maya‑Giraldo filled a vial with a product she intended to inject into the investigator's forehead, prompting officers to give a takedown signal.

Investigators later determined she was using an injectable called Toxta, an unapproved Botox alternative imported from South Korea.

When CBS News Miami visited her 15th‑floor Brickell office, the studio was dark, but what appeared to be certificates were visible on a shelf where clients would typically enter.

Maya‑Giraldo appeared in bond court Friday, speaking through an interpreter.

Her bond was set at $5,000, but she is also on an immigration hold.