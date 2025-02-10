Miami woman concerned after stranger repeatedly trespasses on property

MIAMI - A Miami woman is taking extra precautions after a man she does not know was caught trespassing on her property twice in the past two weeks.

Sofia Galiano said she first saw the man on January 24 around 8:30 p.m. when he approached her back window.

"He comes straight to this back window. My curtains were closed. He's looking in, and he sees the camera and leaves," Galiano said.

She confronted him that night.

"I was like, 'Hey, can I help you? What are you doing here?' And he said, 'Oh, I was looking for something,'" Galiano said.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning around 6 a.m. She said her neighbors have also seen the man.

"It's random. And when he went into my neighbor's yard, it was in broad daylight," she said.

Stepping up security

After the first incident, Galiano put up "No Trespassing" signs and installed additional security cameras, but the man returned. She said police were called both times, but he was gone before they arrived.

Now, she has an incident number and is taking further action.

"What else is left to do? I'm installing another camera on the side of the building. So I'll have five cameras total, five 'No Trespassing' signs. I'm gonna get another fence in the front. If he wants to come back, he will have two gates to open," she said.

Police investigating

CBS News Miami asked Miami police for information related to the incident. Police confirmed they received a call about a suspicious person in the area on Sunday.

The special victims unit is reviewing the matter and will follow up with Galiano.

She plans to file a police report Monday night and is working with her landlord to install a larger fence around the front of her building.