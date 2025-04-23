Miami woman arrested for beating 9-year-old with pot over the way he washed dishes, affidavit reveals

A woman is facing child abuse charges after allegedly beating a 9-year-old boy with a pot, causing a large cut to his head, a broken finger, among other injuries, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

At about 6 p.m. on April 20, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of NW 111st Street in Miami. A 9-year-old boy told officers that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Daniela Raymond, didn't like the way he washed the dishes, and Raymond allegedly grabbed a pot and hit him in the head with it. This caused a "large laceration to his scalp," the arrest affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Then, Raymond allegedly told the 9-year-old to place his hand on the kitchen table and struck it with the pot, causing a broken middle finger, the affidavit revealed. Following that action, Raymond allegedly continued to beat the boy with the pot, landing hits all over his body before kicking him in his stomach.

Raymond was arrested at the home, and after being interviewed by police, was charged with felony aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm. She's currently in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, officials said.