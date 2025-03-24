Miami welcomes Premier Padel tournament

South Florida welcomed a new professional sports tour last week as the Premier Padel tour put on their seven day professional event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The event included coed doubles competitors from across the world. The league chose Miami to be their inaugural United States location due to the city's strong following of the sport.

Premier Padel was founded in 2022 and has over 25 professional tournaments worldwide, with more than 500 players competing internationally. One of the top players in the draw, Jorge Nieto, appreciated competing in Miami.

"I think it's really important for us to play here in Miami. It's a great city, also playing here in the United States, it's a great market for us. It's a great week here in Miami, we have the padel tournament and also the Miami Open," he said.

Babolat Racquet Sports hosted a padel event at Ultra Padel Club in conjunction with the tournament. A number of professional players participated in free clinics for South Florida padel players.

"Padel in the USA could be bigger than Europe, so we see the potential," Jose Luis Sanz, Babolat global business padel leader said, "Miami continues to gain notoriety as the capital of padel in the United States."