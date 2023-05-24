Miami Weather: Wet Wednesday ahead, storms develop in afternoon and evening

MIAMI - A wet Wednesday ahead.

Afternoon storms

Although the day got off to a dry start, storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk of severe weather as some storms may turn strong to severe. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, localized flooding, frequent lightning, strong gusty winds, and hail.

A frontal boundary and plenty of moisture will lead to an unstable atmosphere. The worst weather likely will occur between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wet weather

Thursday we remain unsettled with a very moist atmosphere and the potential for more storms. Friday the rain chance stays high with the chance for more storms.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the rain chance decreases a bit, but scattered storms will still be possible. We stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week and this weekend. When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.