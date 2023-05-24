Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Wet Wednesday ahead, storms develop in afternoon and evening

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 5/24/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 5/24/2023 5AM 02:06

MIAMI - A wet Wednesday ahead.

next-wx-spc-outlook-day-1.png
Afternoon storms NEXT Weather

Although the day got off to a dry start, storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk of severe weather as some storms may turn strong to severe. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, localized flooding, frequent lightning, strong gusty winds, and hail.

A frontal boundary and plenty of moisture will lead to an unstable atmosphere. The worst weather likely will occur between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

rain-accumulation.png
Wet weather NEXT Weather

Thursday we remain unsettled with a very moist atmosphere and the potential for more storms. Friday the rain chance stays high with the chance for more storms.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the rain chance decreases a bit, but scattered storms will still be possible. We stay hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week and this weekend. When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.