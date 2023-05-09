Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Warming up a bit, mostly sunny skies

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

The afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. We stay mainly dry with only stray showers possible.

Wednesday will be hot and humid as highs soar to the low 90s in the afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible.

Late week the rain chance rises. Thursday highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s with some showers and a few storms possible. Friday through the weekend scattered showers and storms will likely develop due to a front and plenty of moisture.

This weekend the breeze will build and highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

