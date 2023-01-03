Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Warm & muggy, cold front arrives end week

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 1/3/2023 5AM
MIAMI - It was a mild start across South Florida on Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

tuesday-weather-2.png
Happening this week NEXT Weather

Another warm, humid afternoon is ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Also, the purple flags will indicate the potential for jellyfish and Portuguese man o' war.

We stay warm and muggy Wednesday with highs near the mid-80s. Near-record heat will be possible.

Thursday will still be warm with the chance for spotty showers as a cold front moves in.

friday-weather.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy a cooler start by Friday morning as lows will fall to the low to mid-60s. Highs will be pleasant and more seasonable with the upper 70s through the weekend. Our average high this time of year is 77 degrees. So we will be back to normal this weekend and enjoy cool mornings.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

