Miami Weather: Warm & muggy, cold front arrives end week

MIAMI - It was a mild start across South Florida on Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

Another warm, humid afternoon is ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Also, the purple flags will indicate the potential for jellyfish and Portuguese man o' war.

We stay warm and muggy Wednesday with highs near the mid-80s. Near-record heat will be possible.

Thursday will still be warm with the chance for spotty showers as a cold front moves in.

We'll enjoy a cooler start by Friday morning as lows will fall to the low to mid-60s. Highs will be pleasant and more seasonable with the upper 70s through the weekend. Our average high this time of year is 77 degrees. So we will be back to normal this weekend and enjoy cool mornings.