Miami Weather: Warm, humid, and breezy

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forcast for Wednesday 1/4/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forcast for Wednesday 1/4/2023 7AM 00:29

MIAMI - A mild start to Wednesday with mostly mid to upper 70s across South Florida.

A very warm, humid, and breezy day ahead. Highs will rise to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon. Near record warmth will be possible under mostly sunny skies.

thursday-weather-1-4-2023.png
Cold front coming NEXT Weather

The rain chance is low but a few showers may develop through tomorrow. 

Thursday highs climb to the mid-80s ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers may develop as a front moves in.

friday-weather-1-4-2023.png
Nice weekend weather NEXT Weather

Once the front clears the state, we'll enjoy cooler, less humid weather this weekend. Morning lows will fall to the upper 60s by Friday morning and the low 60s by Saturday morning. And highs will return to normal in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:05 AM

