NEXT Weather: Warm & breezy, record heat possible Friday

MIAMI - A warm and humid breezy Thursday ahead with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

At the beach, there is a high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds.

Thursday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. Near record heat will be possible since the current record high in Miami is 87 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible as moisture increases ahead of our next cold front.

It will be slightly cooler and breezy on Saturday with the potential for spotty showers. It will not be as warm with highs near 80 degrees. On Sunday it will be less cloudy and a bit warmer with highs rising to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll enjoy mainly dry, sunny weather on Monday for President's Day with highs in the low 80s.