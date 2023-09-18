NEXT Weather: Stormy pattern continues, another round of showers in the afternoon

MIAMI - After a wet weekend across South Florida, the stormy pattern continues on Monday.

Broward and Miami-Dade are mainly dry, but some rain rolled across parts of the Keys. Morning temps ranged from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Monday afternoon NEXT Weather

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon. Another round of storms will develop and last into the evening due to plenty of moisture south of a stalled front draped across Central Florida. A west wind will focus storms on the coastal metro areas in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce heavy downpours and localized flooding.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The rain chance remains high for the next few days. With more of an east breeze off the ocean, the storms will develop in the morning along the coastal metro areas and then push inland by the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s for the rest of the week.

This weekend spotty storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.