NEXT Weather: Steamy heat, southeast breeze will steer showers inland

MIAMI - The Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward has been extended through 8 p.m. Sunday as heat index values are forecast to climb to 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

No heat relief in sight NEXT Weather

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories since July 4th due to the extreme and dangerous heat wave. Limit time outside during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

Spotty showers and some storms will be possible to start the day and then the southeast breeze will likely steer storms towards inland and west coast areas later in the day.

Thursday afternoon highs rise to the low 90s.

Record July heat NEXT Weather

Scattered storms develop Friday and highs will be in the low 90s again. Saharan dust will move in and will limit rain chances and lower air quality through the weekend. It will be hazy, hot and humid with just a few storms. Highs soar to the upper 90s and record heat is likely.

An Excessive Heat Warning may be issued as heat indices may rise about 112 degrees.