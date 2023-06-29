NEXT Weather: Steamy afternoon with scattered storms

MIAMI - A warm, dry start across South Florida on Thursday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Another hot one NEXT Weather

In the afternoon, highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

The rain chance is higher due to a weak disturbance that will increase moisture and lead to more storms. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Friday we stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and scattered storms will be possible due to lingering moisture.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

This weekend as the ocean breeze develops out of the east, we'll shift into more of a seasonal pattern with a few showers in the morning and spotty afternoon storms. Highs will remain close to normal in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday and feels like temperatures will rise to the triple-digits.

Early next week we can expect more of the same with highs in the low 90s and the potential for passing storms through Tuesday, the Fourth of July.