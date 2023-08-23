Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Spotty showers with afternoon highs in the low 90s

MIAMI - A breezy, warm Wednesday ahead with the potential for spotty showers.

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon.

A few showers moved in across parts of South Florida this morning. This afternoon most of the rain will likely move inland and to the west due to the onshore winds. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the breezy conditions. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters due to choppy conditions.

Thursday the breeze sticks around with passing showers. Highs will remain seasonal in the low 90s late week through the weekend. The rain chance will gradually increase next week. 

August 23, 2023

