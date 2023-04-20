Miami Weather: Scattered storms likely, some could have heavy downpours

MIAMI - A few showers moved across parts of South Florida Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the low to mid-70s.

Scattered storms are likely during the day, a few could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a slight chance of small hail.

Highs warm to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday the rain chance is a bit lower with spotty showers possible. Highs will warm closer to the mid-80s. On Saturday expect scattered storms due to an approaching frontal boundary and more moisture around. This weekend will be warmer with highs rising to the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday is looking drier with just a few showers.