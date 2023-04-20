Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Scattered storms likely, some could have heavy downpours

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 4/20/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 4/20/2023 5AM 01:29

MIAMI - A few showers moved across parts of South Florida Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the low to mid-70s.

Scattered storms are likely during the day, a few could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a slight chance of small hail.

Highs warm to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday the rain chance is a bit lower with spotty showers possible. Highs will warm closer to the mid-80s. On Saturday expect scattered storms due to an approaching frontal boundary and more moisture around. This weekend will be warmer with highs rising to the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday is looking drier with just a few showers.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.