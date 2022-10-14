Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon storms, cold front to bring drier air

MIAMI - After a washout on Thursday, South Florida woke to mainly dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs climb to the mid to the upper 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered showers and some storms will be possible late afternoon and evening because we are still stuck in the very warm, moist sector ahead of a front that is draped across Central Florida.

The cold front is going to move slowly southward throughout the day and then likely stall out across the Florida Straits on Saturday.

Saturday, October 15th, may be the start of our dry season, but Mother Nature has her own plans. With the front nearby, spotty showers will be possible. Lows will fall to the upper 70s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s. Sunday will likely be our drier day this weekend with lower rain chances and plenty of sunshine.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive late next week and usher in some drier and cooler weather.