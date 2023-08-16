Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Wet Wednesday, not as hot

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - We're in for a wet Wednesday. Scattered storms are likely with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding.

Deep tropical moisture across South Florida, due to a tropical wave, will keep the atmosphere juicy and unsettled. We do not have any Heat Advisories today as it will not be as hot due to the rain and cloud coverage expected. Highs will be in the low 90s, instead of the mid-90s, and the feels like temperatures will range from 100 to 104 degrees.

Thursday the rain chance stays high as Miami-Dade public school students begin the new year. Keep the rain gear handy and pack the ponchos in the book bags. Another round of storms may lead to some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

By Friday the winds shift more out of the east and the rain chance decreases slightly. A second tropical wave moves in this weekend with more moisture. Passing storms will be around Saturday and Sunday. But some Saharan Dust is also forecast to move in. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s this weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:40 AM

