Showers, storms to linger across South Florida as first day of fall begins

Showers, storms to develop across parts of South Florida as the first day of fall begins

Showers, storms to develop across parts of South Florida as the first day of fall begins

Showers, storms to develop across parts of South Florida as the first day of fall begins

Although Monday marks the official start of fall with the autumnal equinox taking place at 2:19 p.m., it will still feel very much like summer across South Florida. And hang on to your umbrella.

Some areas are experiencing showers in spots, but it's a warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across South Florida.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s Monday afternoon, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s before the rain brings some relief. Scattered storms develop later with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index is very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Deep moisture hangs around heading into Tuesday, with plenty of cloud cover lingering through most of the day and some breaks of sun. Coastal showers will be possible in the morning, and then thunderstorms will develop and move inland throughout the day.

Flooding remains a primary concern with the possibility of some areas dealing with repeated rounds of rain over short periods of time.

The chance of rain stays high through midweek as the atmosphere remains moist and unsettled. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with scattered storms every day.

By late week and into the weekend, the chance of rain will decrease a bit, and it will heat up. Highs will rise to the low 90s as we head into the weekend.