Flooding threat continues as rounds of rain, scattered storms expected across South Florida

Rinse and repeat. More rounds of rain are expected Tuesday with the potential for heavy downpours and flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and most of Miami-Dade under a level 1 risk of flash flooding. Although South Floridians are waking up to a dry start Tuesday morning, storms will develop around midday and become more widespread in the afternoon and evening.

A stalled frontal boundary, along with an area of low pressure, will keep the atmosphere moist and unstable.

Highs will climb to the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, and it will feel like the 100s before the rain rolls in to bring some relief.

In addition to the threat of flooding from the storms, minor saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the higher-than-normal king tides. The next high tides in Ft Lauderdale will occur at 10:44 a.m. and 10:59 p.m. The next high tides in Miami will occur at 10:29 a.m. and 10:43 p.m. The next high tides in Key West will occur at 11:55 a.m. and 11:55 p.m.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The chance of rain remains high Wednesday. Plenty of moisture will lead to scattered to numerous storms in the afternoon and evening.

The flood threat continues through late week with the potential for scattered storms every day that could produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

This weekend, the chance of rain will decrease a bit, and it will not be as hot due to an onshore breeze developing. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.