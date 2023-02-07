Miami Weather: Plenty of sun & beach breeze

MIAMI - A comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

Another beautiful day ahead with seasonal highs in the upper 70s, plenty of sunshine, and a beach breeze. There is a high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore flow.

What to expect NEXT Weather

On Wednesday, we'll enjoy more of the same.

It will be warmer late week as highs climb to the low 80s on Thursday with the potential for spotty showers. Our warmest day will be on Friday as highs rise to the low 80s and the rain chance increases due to our next cold front. Showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.

Weekend cold front NEXT Weather

Saturday's highs will only reach the low 70s with breezy conditions. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly as temperatures tumble to the 50s. Some inland areas may fall to the upper 40s. Highs will remain cool in the low 70s for Super Bowl Sunday under mostly sunny skies.