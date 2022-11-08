Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole.

At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida.

A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for parts of Broward. A Tropical Storm Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory continue for Miami-Dade.

There's an increased risk of tropical storm force winds for much of southeastern Florida on Wednesday morning. Hurricane force winds are possible in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The peak impacts for South Florida will likely take place Wednesday with the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and storm surge. The intensity of the impacts will be the greatest to the north of the storm's center. However, since Nicole is such a large storm system, the tropical storm force conditions extend hundreds of miles out and away from the center.

Thursday we'll see be dealing with windy weather and some heavy rain, but conditions should begin to improve by Friday.