Miami Weather: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 5/11/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 5/11/2023 5AM 02:03

MIAMI - A milder start to Thursday with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida.

Another hot, mainly dry day ahead with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The rain chance is low but we could see a few stray showers.

Friday we stay warm with highs in the upper 80s. The breeze will build with easterly winds 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Due to the increasing onshore winds, there will be hazardous beach and boating conditions.

Spotty showers will be possible Friday but the rain chance is higher this weekend due to an upper level low expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico and deep tropical moisture.

Saturday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the potential for scattered showers and storms. The atmosphere remains moist and unsettled through Sunday. On Mother's Day the rain chance goes up with scattered showers and storms around.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 7:30 AM

