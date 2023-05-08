Miami Weather: Mostly sunny and dry, not as breezy

MIAMI - MIAMI - A pleasant start to Monday with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s across Broward and Miami-Dade, a little milder in the Keys with the mid to upper 70s.

A beautiful, mainly dry day ahead with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs climb to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s and the rain chance remains low. A few stray showers are possible.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to around 90 degrees. The humidity will be higher and spotty showers will be possible.

Thursday highs will climb to the upper 80s with a few showers. The rain chance increases Friday and into the weekend with the potential for scattered showers. The breeze will build as we head into Mother's Day weekend with highs in the upper 80s.