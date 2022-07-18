Miami Weather: Hot, humid with spotty storms

MIAMI - Drier weather returns to South Florida this week but before it does Monday afternoon will be hot, humid and with spotty storms.

Temperatures will top 90 degrees Monday afternoon with the development of storms along the sea breeze.

Monday afternoon storms will first impact the western cities in Broward and Miami-Dade but have the potential to push east during the late afternoon rush hour.

Tuesday will be drier and hazy thanks to Saharan Dust sliding across the area. Rain chances will remain low at least through Thursday while the heat indices rise into dangerous conditions.

Feels-like temperatures will hit the triple digits making it a scorcher for several until storm coverage increases again. The return more moisture is expected on Friday and through the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures will hit the low 90s and possibly the mid-90s from Tuesday through Thursday with heat indices at or above 100 degrees. Relief from the heat is forecast to occur Friday when scattered storms return to South Florida.

The tropics remain inactive with no development expected in the next 5 days.