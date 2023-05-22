Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Highs soar to upper 80s, afternoon inland storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 5/22/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 5/22/2023 7AM 00:28

MIAMI - The heat is on this week and the rain chance is on the rise.

It is a mild start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. In the afternoon, highs soar to the upper 80s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

Some inland storms will develop in the afternoon and evening and move across the east coast metro areas.

The storm chance is highest Tuesday and Wednesday due to a frontal boundary, a low pressure system, and deep tropical moisture. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to areas of heavy downpours through midweek. Localized flooding will be possible.

We remain unsettled Thursday with the potential for more storms. This weekend the rain chance will decrease a bit with spotty storms possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will climb to the mid 80s.

