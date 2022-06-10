Miami Weather: Flood Watch in effect through Friday evening

MIAMI - A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening due to the potential for more storms that may produce heavy downpours.

Since the ground is already saturated from all the recent rain, any additional storms will likely lead to more flooding.

Some areas may see 3 to up to 4 inches of rain today in addition to the rain that has already fallen the past week.

Storms will develop around midday and will linger through the afternoon and possibly this evening.

Highs climb to the upper 80s before the rain rolls in. A hot and steamy weekend ahead with highs near 90 degrees.

Saturday, we will wake up to a dry start and then another round of storms will develop around noon and through the afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy rain.

On Sunday the rain chance will not be as high but scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon. Saharan dust is forecast to move in late weekend and early next week.

That drier air will lower the rain chance by Monday but then it will be hotter with highs soaring to the low 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies across South Florida and lower the air quality. Anyone with respiratory conditions should try and limit outdoor activities early next week.