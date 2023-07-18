Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Another day of sweltering heat, afternoon storms

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 7/18/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 7/18/2023 5AM 01:41

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory for South Florida has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday as highs will climb to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the day with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

next-wx-feels-like-graph.png
Limit outdoor activity in the afternoon NEXT Weather

Wednesday this pattern persists with a southeast breeze.

Later this week Saharan dust moves in and lowers our rain chance. This weekend we can expect less rain, hazy sunshine, and more heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

