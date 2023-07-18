NEXT Weather: Another day of sweltering heat, afternoon storms

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory for South Florida has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday as highs will climb to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the day with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Limit outdoor activity in the afternoon

Wednesday this pattern persists with a southeast breeze.

Later this week Saharan dust moves in and lowers our rain chance. This weekend we can expect less rain, hazy sunshine, and more heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.