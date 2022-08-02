Miami Weather: Afternoon storms will develop inland, some could produce heavy rain

MIAMI - It was a warm and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.

It will be mainly dry in the morning but scattered storms will develop in the afternoon over the western areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. Some storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Late afternoon and evening storms will push inland and toward the Gulf coast due to the onshore breeze.

Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Tuesday night will be warm with low 80s across South Florida.

A look ahead

The rain chance decreases on Wednesday as another plume of Saharan dust moves in. Spotty storms will be possible but mostly inland. Highs remain seasonable near 90 degrees. Late week and into the weekend, more moisture will bump our rain chance. Scattered storms will be possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.