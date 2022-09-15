Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, lightning

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 9/15/2022
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 9/15/2022 00:36

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team has declared Thursday an Alert Day due to the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead CBS News Miami

Some storms developed across parts of South Florida during the morning. Throughout the day we will see numerous widespread storms due to deep tropical moisture.

The rain chance remains high for Friday. Storms are likely, some will have the potential for heavy downpours. This weekend we will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.