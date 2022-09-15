Miami Weather: Afternoon storms could bring heavy rain, lightning

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team has declared Thursday an Alert Day due to the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Some storms developed across parts of South Florida during the morning. Throughout the day we will see numerous widespread storms due to deep tropical moisture.

The rain chance remains high for Friday. Storms are likely, some will have the potential for heavy downpours. This weekend we will see scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.