Miami residents demand halt to tree removal permits as city defends process amid flooding fears

A growing group of Miami residents is urging city leaders to immediately pause tree removal permits, warning that widespread tree loss could worsen flooding and heat, while officials insist current policies remain intact and properly enforced.

The push comes in a scathing letter signed by dozens of residents and sent Monday to Mayor Eileen Higgins, City Manager James Reyes and members of the Miami City Commission. The letter, organized by a member of Sierra Club Miami, calls for an immediate stop to certain permits until a committee of experts and stakeholders can weigh in on reforms.

"Literally our trees are getting slaughtered," said Sandy Moise, a Miami resident and Sierra Club Miami member.

Moise and others argue the city is allowing too many trees to be cut down, raising concerns about environmental and quality-of-life impacts across neighborhoods.

Experts warn of heat, flooding risks tied to tree loss

Experts say those concerns are not unfounded.

"We feel the effects on heat," said Chris Baraloto, associate director of Florida International University's Institute of the Environment. "Now that it's starting to rain again, we're going to see the effects manifest themselves in stormwater."

Baraloto said Miami's remaining large trees play a critical role in reducing heat and managing runoff, and should be better protected.

Residents in neighborhoods like Brickell worry that removing mature trees for new development, often replaced by smaller trees or concrete, could increase flooding risks. In Morningside, realtor and lifelong resident Maji Ramos said the issue could also impact property values and insurance.

"If we don't get a handle on this, how long will we be insurable?" Ramos said. "I don't know."

City says rules unchanged as critics question delays in reforms

Critics also question whether recent procedural changes aimed at streamlining the permitting process have made it easier for developers to bypass safeguards.

City officials, however, pushed back in a statement, saying there have been no changes to the underlying rules governing tree removal.

"The City of Miami remains committed to protecting and preserving the urban tree canopy while continuing to improve the permitting process," a spokesperson said.

Officials said applications are still reviewed under Chapter 17 of the city code, require documentation from licensed professionals such as certified arborists, and may include site visits and post-work inspections to ensure compliance.

They added that recent updates were administrative improvements meant to make the process more efficient, not less strict.

Still, frustration is mounting over what residents say is a lack of follow-through on promised reforms.

Last summer, city commissioners approved more than $100,000 to create a public engagement process, including a tree committee and stakeholder input. But nearly a year later, that effort has yet to fully launch.

"Unfortunately, we're almost a year later and the city has not activated the tree committee yet," Moise said.

In an email to the city manager Monday, Commissioner Rafael Rosado echoed that concern, writing, "I am not sure why they haven't convened. I submitted my appointments last summer."

City officials said a broader public engagement process tied to potential updates to the tree ordinance is still moving forward, including plans for a resident advisory group and community workshops.