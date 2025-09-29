3 injured following rollover crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade, FHP says

Three people were transported to the local hospital following a rollover crash that shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade early Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road when four vehicles, including a box truck, two pickup trucks and an SUV, collided. The box truck overturned, blocking traffic and causing a complete shutdown, troopers said.

Three of the drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said.

As crews worked to clear the scene, one lane of traffic was reopened. And FHP said all lanes were expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m. Monday.

At this time, the names of those involved or details of what led up to the incident have not been released.