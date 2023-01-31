Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami, Tampa atop home price increases

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Miami and Tampa continued to top other metro areas in home-price increases in November when compared to a year earlier.

The Miami area had an 18.4 percent year-over-year increase, while the Tampa area had a 16.9 percent increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index.

The Atlanta area was the third-highest at 12.7 percent.

Miami and Tampa also had the largest year-over-year increases in October, while Charlotte was third in October.

The report, however, reflected a weakening in home prices, with all 20 metro areas measured showing month-over-month decreases from October.

"As the Federal Reserve moves interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices," Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement. "Economic weakness, including the possibility of a recession, would also constrain potential buyers. Given these prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken."

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.