Miami Spa Months returns with exclusive treatments at discounted prices

MIAMI - It's time to get your relax on, as Miami Spa Months returns this year.

The program features exclusive spa treatments from July 1 through August 31, at world-class hotels and day spas in Greater Miami and The Beaches at discounted prices.

Miami Spa Months is hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), now celebrating 15 years of pampering.

Janel Blanco is with the GMCVB.

"5 years ago, we really wanted to help the spas just like we help the restaurants during Miami Spice we want to help the spas," said Blanco.

"So, the spas came to us and they asked us for help and we said why don't we do great deals during July and then we extend it to August as well. It's growing this year we have 35 spas participating in Miami Spa Month."

Those deals include up to 50% off regular prices on select treatments. Prices are 3 tiered and run from $109 to $139 to $199 depending on the treatment.

Here, at mySpa at Intercontinental Hotel Miami, two treatments are on the Miami Spa Month menus.

One is called the Elemis Procollagen Age Defy Facial with extended massage for 75 minutes.

It's priced at $199.00.

It begins with a glass of champagne in the relaxation room followed by a full facial including a Gua Sha face massage for lymphatic draining and lifting, then a collagen-boosting mask and a massage of the neck arms and hands.

"You're going to feel it turning cooler calming so it's wonderful just a destress and relax and enjoy that facial massage," said MySpa's Spa Director Caroline Wilmot.

Miami Spa Months is about reconnecting with the locals.

"The locals look for this every year. They look forward to Miami Spa Month," Wilmot said. "We started to receive phone calls asking when are you doing Miami Spa Month, so it's that way to engage with our locals that live or work right here in the Downtown Miami area."

And the day doesn't have to end with your treatment. Miami Spa Month can last the whole day or even more.

"And again extending your day so it's not just the spa treatment, but you can go ahead and go into the pool and this year we even have hotels offering great deals so you can make it a weekend," Blanco said.

Click here for more information.