Miami running pumps to lessen flood of trouble

MIAMI - After days of rain that saturated South Florida, Wednesday's wet weather has the potential to flood low-lying areas and those with poor drainage systems.

On Tuesday, crews rolled out three temporary pumps between Brickell and downtown Miami in anticipation of the drenching rain.

In the Edgewater area, which usually floods during heavy rains, the city has been running pumps during downpours to lessen the rain's impact.

Cellphone videos from earlier this week have shown cars getting towed out of flooded streets in the area, or people driving through flood waters, which they shouldn't attempt.

Heavy rain which could lead to flooding is expected to fall throughout Wednesday, it will taper off a bit at night.

The metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward are under Flood Watch through 8 p.m.

It's important to keep children and pets away from flooded areas. Do not use water that may be contaminated. Those who live in areas prone to flooding should store important documents in waterproof containers. They may also want to check around their house to make sure drains and gutters are free of debris.

Thursday, as the winds shift out of the south, will likely have a drier start to the day with storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Unlike Wednesday, it will not be an all-day rain event.