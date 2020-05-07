Miami Proud On The Coronavirus Front Line: MDFR's Maggie Castro In Her Own Words

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Our weekly Miami Proud reports are now focused on those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, in their own words.

"My name is Maggie Castro, I'm a firefighter paramedic with Miami Dade Fire Rescue. I'm here to give you a little insight on what it's like to run calls during the COVID-19 era.

We are here running calls every day, and we have to take extra precautions using extra personal protective equipment. Having to go in and tell some people, some patients, some information that they may not necessarily like to hear.

We recently had a pregnant woman with a young child who had to go to the hospital for a medical emergency and we weren't allowed to bring the mother to accompany the child. This was a very difficult situation for everyone involved.

As a mom, I can totally relate. It's just really hard to see some of the things that are happening at this point.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter paramedic Maggie Castro (second from left) with some of her crew. Courtesy: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

But at the same token, we're seeing so many generous kind asks from people. They want to bring us food to the station, they want to help with their neighbors out, and we really love seeing how much this is bringing our community together. So everybody please stay safe, stay united, and stay home."

Special thank you to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue PIO Erika Benitez.