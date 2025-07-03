Man and woman critically injured in Miami shooting, police searching for gunman

Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Thursday morning after a man and woman were shot.

It happened on NW 11th Street, just south of the State Road 836 Expressway.

Miami police said they got word of the shooting around 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they found a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach and man also suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. They said the gunman fled before officers arrived.

A woman who lives in the area said when she looked out her window after hearing gunshots, she saw a man was walking, lifting his leg and he was talking with another man, the shooter, and he shot him. She added that she didn't initially see the woman who was shot, but thinks her injury was more serious because she was laying on the ground by the car.

Mauricio Castro said he too heard the gunshots.

"Well, I heard several shots, and I heard a woman yelling about the pain. But I was too sleepy, so I didn't go out. The shots simply woke me up, but I was not going to outside if it was something violent. This zone is not very safe," Castro said.

Crime scene investigators cordoned off the area with yellow tape as they collected evidence. They placed several evidence markers on the ground near a white SUV marking bullet casings. The SUV had a bullet hole in its windshield.

Luz Velazquez, who owns the SUV, said it was a sad situation.