Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Miami; police searching for suspect

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Miami police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after reportedly hitting a motorcyclist, leaving them hospitalized, officials said Saturday.

At about 4:50 a.m., officers were called to the incident near the area of Southwest 8th Avenue and Southwest 7th Street after reports of a motorcyclist down. When officers arrived, they found the victim and confirmed the incident was a hit-and-run, officials said. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisted and transported the victim to a local hospital, where they remain in serious condition. 

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

