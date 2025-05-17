Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Miami; police searching for suspect

Miami police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after reportedly hitting a motorcyclist, leaving them hospitalized, officials said Saturday.

At about 4:50 a.m., officers were called to the incident near the area of Southwest 8th Avenue and Southwest 7th Street after reports of a motorcyclist down. When officers arrived, they found the victim and confirmed the incident was a hit-and-run, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisted and transported the victim to a local hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.