Miami police say man critically injured, 2 others hurt during triple shooting

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were investigating a triple shooting Monday night in which one man was critically wounded and two others hurt, authorities said.

Police were called to SW 14th Avenue and 6th Street at 10 p.m. for a report of gunfire, investigators said in a written statement.

When they arrived, they found three men who had been shot. The men, who were not identified, were rushed for treatment to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

One man was in critical condition and two others were in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said they were searching for a motive and if the victims knew the person who shot them.

The triple shooting occurred about an hour after a fatal double shooting in Lauderhill, police said.