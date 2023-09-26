Lauderhill double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 man hurt, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. -- Police were searching for a suspect and a motive following a double shooting that left one man dead and one man hurt Monday night in Lauderhill, officials said.

Both men were taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the victims was pronounced dead and another treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a written statement by Lauderhill police.

Police were called to 1257 NW 31st Ave., shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they have not identified a suspect and don't yet know what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 954-497-4700.