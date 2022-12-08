Miami Police: Man caught on video burglarizing home, wearing victim's clothing

MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man they say was caught on a home's surveillance system burglarizing the property.

It happened on November 1, at approximately 11 a.m. at a home in the 3700 block of N.W. 13 Street.

Police said the man is seen walking passed the front of the house, wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black socks, sneakers, a black ball cap, and sunglasses. Minutes later, he is captured on another camera walking around the patio of the home.

Investigators say the man gained entry to the home through a closed, but unlocked bedroom window.

"At approximately 11:55 a.m., a camera inside the home captured the suspect wearing the victim's clothing and exiting the home through the home's front door. A neighbor's camera captured the suspect walking away with the stolen goods," police said.

In total, detectives say the man got away with gold jewelry, colognes, an undisclosed amount of cash, clothes, and other miscellaneous items totaling over $13,500.

The man is said to be between 40 to 50 years old, 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighing around 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve teal shirt, white slacks, and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).