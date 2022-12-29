Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured 00:18

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

Crime scene
The scene of a shooting in Miami Thursday evening that left a man critically injured. CBS 4

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.

Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.