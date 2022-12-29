Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.
Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
